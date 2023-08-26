Thane: TMC To Distribute Grants To Beneficiaries Under Various Schemes Before Ganeshotsav |

Thane: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) implement various schemes through the women and child development scheme under the social development department. These schemes include providing financial assistance to widows above 60 years of age and divorced senior women from economically weaker sections and also providing financial assistance to women widowed due to death of husband or breadwinner due to any reason.

The Shiv-Sena Thane district chief Naresh Mhaske on Friday through a written statement to TMC chief Abhijit Bangar demanded that the grant be distributed to the beneficiaries who are eligible for this scheme before Ganeshotsav.

A total of 14952 applications have been received for the scheme to provide financial assistance to widows above 60 years of age as well as divorced senior women from economically weaker sections and 1518 applications have been received for the scheme to provide financial assistance to women widowed due to the death of their husband or husband due to any reason.

Civic Chief Confirms Distribution Of Funds Before Ganeshotsav

The TMC chief agreed to give subsidy to the beneficiaries of this scheme before Ganeshotsav informed Mhaske. Thane city former deputy mayor Pallavi Kadam, Ramakant Madhvi, former corporator Minal Najma etc were present on this occasion.

Bangar said, "The poor and needy women of TMC area will get the benefit of these schemes ahead of Ganeshotsav."

Mhaske has thanked Bangar for taking immediate action and said that this decision has also spread happiness among the beneficiaries who are eligible for this scheme.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)