Thane: TMC takes no action against illegal mobile towers in the city

The increasing number of illegal mobile towers in Thane is causing concern for its residents. Thane social activist Shashi Agarwal revealed through an RTI that the city has around 771 illegal mobile towers, with only 63 being legal. Agarwal has written letters to the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) commissioner and Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) officials about an illegal tower on the terrace of the Paradise Heights tower, but no action has been taken yet.

The TMC's general body meeting in 2022 raised the issue of illegal mobile towers, but no action was taken. Former Thane corporator Sanjay Bhoir accused the TMC of not doing enough to tackle the issue and called on the TMC to take action on illegal mobile towers in the same way it deals with illegal hoardings and banners.

Agarwal, founder of NGO Madat Samajik Sanstha, claimed that there are many illegal mobile towers in Thane and that the TMC is colluding with the mobile tower companies to avoid taking action. She added that the illegal tower on Paradise Heights is owned by Sify company and that several senior citizens in the building have suffered from cancer.

Sandeep Malvi, additional commissioner of the TMC, said that the Maharashtra government's policy on mobile towers is strictly followed by the TMC and that action will be taken against illegal mobile towers. BJP MLA from Thane, Sanjay Kelkar, claimed that there may be over 1,000 illegal mobile towers in Thane and that the TMC officials are colluding with mobile tower companies.

Below is the data of illegal towers in Thane sourced from social activists

Areas Illegal Towers

Majiwada. 77

Uthalsar. 70

Vartak Nagar. 71

Naupada. 70

Wagle Estate 42