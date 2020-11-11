Thane: TMC takes action against illegal constructions in Diva

Thane: The officials from the anti-encroachment department of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) demolished illegal structures as part of a drive against illegally built structures.

The demolished structures includes shops and the 4th floor of the ground plus three storey building.



The drive was undertaken by the TMC's encroachment department since last week and has listed few constructions in the Diva ward.



"During the drive 7 commercial shops and illegal constructed 4th floor of three storey buildings are being demolished. Among these 2 shops were located in Ganesh Nagar, 5 in Diva-Mahape Road while illegaly constructed 4th floor of three storey buildings in the Aagasan area of Diva was demolished. The demolition process was carried on Tuesday under the direction of the assistant commissioner from Diva ward," said a TMC official.



According to the official, it's a continuous drive carried against the illegal encroachments within different wards in Thane and has been regularly scheduled for a week or 15 days.

The wards like Diva, Mumbra, and Kalwa are often followed with such drives considering the illegal constructions carried by locals. "Illegally constructing shops, and ground plus one storey in chawls are often noticed during the drive, which later faces the action by TMC's encroachment department," informed TMC official.



"Besides, residential and commercial constructions, illegal encroached additional space beyond the shops by placing sheds, especially in front of garages located aside roads are also noticed following the demolition during the drive," added official.

