Thane: TMC takes action against hukka parlours and illegal hotel constructions

Thane: Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has on Friday taken action against hukka parlours and hotel constructions carried illegally in the city. The special drive was led by the officials of the anti-encroachment department of the TMC.

The action was carried at Naglabandar, Retibunder and JB Road in Majiwada-Manpada ward.

"The action was led after the written complaint by the TMC's mayor Naresh Mhaske, the same was brought into notice of the TMC commissioner. Hence, following the commissioner's direction the action was led against the hukka parlour and illegally encroached space by two hotels in Majiwada-Manpada area of Thane," said TMC official.