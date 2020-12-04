Thane: TMC takes action against hukka parlours and illegal hotel constructions

Thane: Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has on Friday taken action against hukka parlours and hotel constructions carried illegally in the city. The special drive was led by the officials of the anti-encroachment department of the TMC.
The action was carried at Naglabandar, Retibunder and JB Road in Majiwada-Manpada ward.
"The action was led after the written complaint by the TMC's mayor Naresh Mhaske, the same was brought into notice of the TMC commissioner. Hence, following the commissioner's direction the action was led against the hukka parlour and illegally encroached space by two hotels in Majiwada-Manpada area of Thane," said TMC official.
"The drive was led with the help of 20 workers, JCB and dumper under the direction of senior officials from anti-encroahment department of TMC," added official.
The drive against the illegal encroached constructions and hukka parlour is carried regularly within specific days in each ward of the TMC. Amid the pandemic, the drive against such encroachments and illegally running hukka parlours have been carried frequently by the TMC, informed the official.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)