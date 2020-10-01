Thane: TMC suspends assistant commissioner for stealing important files and computers

Thane: The Thane's civic chief has suspended the assistant commissioner, Sunil More, following the police investigation for stealing important files and computers from the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) head office.

"The suspension order was led on the Wednesday meeting held by TMC Commissioner, Vipin Sharma. Following the police investigation, Sunil More will continue to be suspended. Further decision will be taken following the investigation report," said Sandeep Malvi, deputy municipal commissioner, TMC.

The incident took place on August 17 following an investigation by the TMC's civic official. However, a case was registered against the official and his companion Firoz Khan by TMC assistant commissioner Mahesh Aher at Shil-Daighar police station on on September 26.



"On August 17, the day when Sunil More received his transfer orders committed the act with the help of his friend Firoz Khan stolen the set of computers and important files from the TMC's headquarters, at Pachpakhadi in Thane," informed police official.

Following the transfer orders, Sunil More, who was (then) holding the designation as assistant commissioner of Diva ward was transferred to election department.



More and his companion Khan has been booked under sections 380, 490 and 34 of Indian Penal Code.

"The investigation in this matter is going on. However, no arrest has been done in this case," said C Jadhav, senior police inspector, from Shil-Daighar police station, Thane.