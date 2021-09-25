Thane: TMC suspends 4 civic engineers for bad road conditions

Thane: Four civic engineers of Thane municipal corporation were suspended for bad condition of roads in their respective areas wards. The action was taken on Friday after Dr Vipin Sharma, Municipal Commissioner of TMC found the engineers responsible for poor maintenance of the road in the city limits.



According to TMC sources the four suspended engineers include Sandeep Gaikwad and Sandeep Sawant, Junior engineer from Lokmanya Nagar-Savarkar nagar ward, Chetan Patel, executive engineer, Uthalsar ward and Prakash Khadtare, executive engineer, Vartak Nagar ward.



The suspension came soon after Guardian Minister, Eknath Shinde carried out a survey across the city roads. Shinde ordered the TMC chief Sharma to look after the bad road repairs and take action against the officials responsible for the condition.

Sanhay Herwade, additional municipal commissioner, TMC issued the order of suspension. Herwade who confirmed the suspension said the four include two junior engineers and two executive engineers. "The suspension was issued as per the ordered initiated by the municipal commissioner after they were held responsible for poor maintenance and not maintaining the quality of the road. The bad roads were leading to inconvenience for citizens resulting in causing traffic jams in the city limits," he added.

Herwade further added that an inquiry will be carried out for not maintaining the repair of the road. "Action will also be taken against the contractor responsible for it. Notice will be issued to the contractor soon," added Herwade.

Sources from the TMC said a survey of roads that are under the Thane Municipal Corporation limits was carried out by the authorities. "A report of the same was submitted to the city engineer, which was submitted to the commissioner. However, among the city roads, the bad condition of the road was found in the jurisdiction of these four engineers. Accordingly, on the primary stage as they were held responsible action was taken against them," added the official.

