Thane: TMC spent Rs 1321 crore for roads in last six years; potholes issue remains at large in city

Thane: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) had spent Rs 1321 crore in the last six years to maintain and repair the roads of the city. However, citizens claim even after spending such a huge amount the city still has roads in bad condition.

Swapnil Mahindrakar, 32, had received the information of the expenses through an Right to Information Act from TMC. Mahindrakar last month had organised a potholes photo exhibition of around 500 photos of pothole-riddled roads to showcase it to the TMC authorities. "After seeing the potholes in the city, I personally roamed around and clicked pictures and held an exhibition. Further to get details on how much the authorities spent on the road I decided to go for an RTI and expose the scam of roads," said Mahindrakar.

Thane city has a total 280 kilometers of roads in its limits. The huge amount was spent for making tar road, UTWT road and cement concrete road.

Mahindrakar, works as an HR at private firms and is also the city president of the public welfare and law department of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and said, "If the authorities spend so much on roads, then why are the roads in bad conditions. Where the funds and cash is going. The data reveals the roads and prepared and maintained on ward level. The TMC also separately prepared and maintained the roads. The authorities should inquire and investigate where the cash is going. The contract reveals that if the condition of the road is bad then the contractor should also repair it," he added.

Mahindrakar added, "At the end the taxpayer citizens have to suffer all together. During the monsoon the bad condition of roads is resulting in accidents and traffic snarls. Hardly for a distance of 10 minutes citizens spent hours all because of the bad condition of the road. Why don't they change the contractor's if the road is maintained properly," added Mahindrakar stating the authorities claims they are yet to pass the bill for oast more than a year.

Overall the Thane Municipal Corporation had spent Rs 1321 crore and 48 lakhs.

In 2015-16 the authorities spent Rs 167, 77, 48, 155

In 2016-17 the TMC spent around Rs 149, 98, 15, 192.

In 2017-2018 the TMC spent around 224, 37, 10, 058

In 2018-19 the TMC spent aroundRs 251, 96, 46, 081

In 2019-2020 the TMC spent around Rs 413, 13, 61, 717

In 2020-2021 the TMC had spent Rs 114, 25, 25, 847.

Published on: Monday, October 25, 2021, 09:46 PM IST