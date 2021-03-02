Thane: TMC sets up 15 centres for Covid-19 jabs

Around 15 testing centres are functional in Thane for the administration of Covid-19 vaccination to the frontline workers including senior citizens and other beneficiaries.

"The vaccination process is being carried between 12 pm to 4 pm, under the direction of Thane Municipal Corporation's health official appointed at each of the centres," said TMC official.

These centres have been set up in the following areas- Dadoji Kondev stadium, Kolshet, Kalwa, Saket, Ghodbunder road, Majiwada, Kisan Nagar, Lokmanya Nagar, Vartak Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Manorama Nagar, Koprib and Manpada.

"The beneficiaries have been informed to register their names on Covin-App before approaching the testing centres. Accordingly the time slot will be allotted to the beneficiaries to curb crowding," said TMC official.