Thane: TMC recovers additional 20 crores in water tax amid COVID-19 pandemic

Thane: Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) saw rise in the water tax recovery, compared to the last year, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the official, Corporation recovered Rs 20 crore more than it did last year.



Although the lockdown affected the economic condition of the TMC, this year, the water department collected more funds in comparison to the last year.

"The TMC water department has collected total of Rs 60 crore this year amid pandemic. In the initial period of lockdown, for around first three months, the TMC didn't gained any income. However, since the unlock phase was announced the, TMC began with the tax collection. Therefore, since July to November, the TMC has collected Rs. 60 crore water tax," said the TMC official.

"The present amount recovered through water tax has noticed increase by Rs 20 crore, this year. Last year, between April to November, TMC has collected total of Rs 39.69 lakh, where as compare to last year, this year's collection span of the tax is less and the recovery amount is more. Hence, amid lockdown the Corporation has gained good collection of water tax," added the official.

Similarly, the TMC has also received a good response to the property tax collection.



As an effect of the lockdown, tax collection had dropped from April to June. However, the collection saw a steep rise in July. Even after the continuous demand by the opposition to cancel the tax dues of citizens, the Thane Municipal Corporation has collected property tax of Rs 241.97 crore, between July to October.



"The initiatives like mobile van for tax payments to avoid long queues at civic offices and making the concerned department and offices functional during the weekends and extending deadlines for the tax payments had added more income to TMC tbrough tax collections, amid Pandemic," informed TMC official.