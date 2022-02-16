Thane: TMC received 1962 suggestions and objections on draft ward delimitation published by authorities

The Thane Municipal Corporation received 1962 suggestions and objections on the draft ward delimitation published by the authorities.

The authorities claim most of them came from Kopri-Naupada ward which was 578 and 396 from the Diva ward.

Sources from the TMC said around 1600 suggestions and objections were received on Monday, which was the last day for submission. It was received from activists, politicians and the opposition. Most of the objection was over the new delimitation. "Like in some cases a single society is in two different wards. How is this possible? The authorities should look after it to take some appropriate steps. Similarly in some areas the wards are increasing over some pressure," said an active member from the TMC.

Also, many of the suggestions and objections are over the ward boundaries. Also, the authorities will go for a final hearing on February 26 and accordingly the ward will be announced. "We have received a total 1964 suggestion and objection over the delimitions. We have looked into it and accordingly a final hearing will be taken on 26, February," said Maruti Khodke, public relation officer, TMC.

If the figure provided by the TMC is to be believe around 128 were received at Majiwada-Manpada ward, 39 vartak nagar, 134 Lokmanya-Savarkar nagar, Utalsar 26, Wagle Estate - 174, Naupada-Kopri 578, Kalwa 67, Mumbra 77, Diva 396 and main office 343.

ALSO READ For Mamata Banerjee, rift with Prashant Kishor is the golden moment to reconstitute TMC

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 09:50 PM IST