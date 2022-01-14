Thane: TMC opposition leader Ashraf Shanu Pathan demands investigation in MMRDA scam and malpractice

Opposition leader of Thane Municipal Corporation Ashraf Shanu Pathan has demanded the authorities to form an inquiry committee to investigate the scam and malpractice in the allotment of flats to project-affected people.

Pathan has said that he will stage a protest if the authorities don't form an inquiry committee till Monday.

The Thane Municipal corporation (TMC) had allotted houses to project-affected citizens by rehabilitating them. MMRDA (Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority) handed over the flat to TMC, accordingly, a list was prepared of the flats to distribute among the affected citizens.

"In 2016, the houses were allocated to citizens who were affected by the road cutting project. Malpractices were carried out in the allotments of flat and accordingly a case was registered against citizens over illegal allotment of flat," alleges Pathan.

The police during the investigation found the illegal allotment was carried out by preparing computer keys through a bogus biometric survey.

"Such allotment is not possible without the involvement of municipal officials. However, it is a scam that should be investigated by an inquiry committee under the leadership of the Mayor of TMC. The scam master from the TMC in the malpractice should be brought to the front and booked for the scam," added Pathan who had given a written complaint to the municipal commissioner on January first week.

Pathan further warned the authorities to form a committee and take action till Monday, January 17 or else he will start a protest at 3 pm under the guidance of housing minister Jitendra Awhad and Nationalist Congress Party city President Anand Paranjpe.

During the allotment, huge malpractice of fake signatures, allotment letter, bogus biometric survey and duplicate computer keys were prepared. However, it was only possible with involvement from the TMC officials, which is clear to see. A case has been registered regarding the same at Mumbra police station. A similar case was recently registered with the Shil-Daighar police station.

Pathan said that the allotment was handed over to the TMC and it was their responsibility to allot the flat. "Such malpractices are defaming the name of the municipal corporation and the state government," added Pathan asking the authorities how many citizens from Mumbra and Diva were shifted on the road cutting project from 2017-18.

Pathan requested the authorities to bring light to the scam and open the report in the general body meeting.

Even after giving a letter on January 4 and getting no response from the TMC commissioner Dr Vipin Sharma, Pathan again on January 12 wrote a letter threatening the authority to form a committee by Monday or else violating the Covid-19 rules, he will stage a protest.

