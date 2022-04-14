Thane: TMC officials celebrate Ambedkar Jayanti with great enthusiasm

Thane: The Thane Municipal Corporation officials on Thursday, April 14, 2022 celebrated the 131st birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, the sculptor of the Indian Constitution with great enthusiasm.

In morning, along with Urban Development Minister and Guardian Minister of Thane district Eknath Shinde, Administrator and TMC Municipal Commissioner Dr. Vipin Sharma, former Mayor Naresh Mhaske offered the garland to the statue of Babasaheb Ambedkar and paid their tribute.



Former Deputy Mayor Pallavi Kadam, former corporator Sudhir Kokate, former corporator Pawan Kadam,Additional Commissioner Sanjay Herwade, Deputy Commissioner Maruti Khodke, Deputy Commissioner G.G. Godepure, Deputy Commissioner Shankar Patole and others were present on the occasion.

Published on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 02:12 PM IST