Thane: TMC Introduces Free Mobile Clinic for Residents

Thane: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) initiated a free mobile clinic on Wednesday, July 5, for the convenience of the residents. The mobile clinic will have doctors and nurses available to provide primary treatment to patients. Additionally, citizens will be able to undergo preliminary blood tests at the clinic.

Sandeep Malvi, the additional commissioner of TMC who inaugurated the mobile clinic, stated, "The TMC has introduced the mobile clinic to ensure that citizens can access medical facilities in their locality. This mobile clinic is equipped with various advanced medical facilities."

Umesh Burari, the deputy commissioner of TMC's health department, mentioned, "The free mobile clinic will be available at various locations within the TMC jurisdiction every day from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. This initiative will greatly benefit citizens, especially those residing in slum areas."

Kasber Augustine, the founder of Thane Citizens Forum, expressed his support for the mobile clinic initiative by TMC and suggested that more mobile clinics should be introduced to serve a larger number of people within the TMC jurisdiction, particularly those from economically disadvantaged backgrounds.