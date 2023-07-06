 Thane: TMC Introduces Free Mobile Clinic for Residents
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane: TMC Introduces Free Mobile Clinic for Residents

Thane: TMC Introduces Free Mobile Clinic for Residents

The initiative is said to benefit citizens, especially those residing in slum areas.

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Thursday, July 06, 2023, 11:33 PM IST
article-image
Thane: TMC Introduces Free Mobile Clinic for Residents | FPJ

Thane: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) initiated a free mobile clinic on Wednesday, July 5, for the convenience of the residents. The mobile clinic will have doctors and nurses available to provide primary treatment to patients. Additionally, citizens will be able to undergo preliminary blood tests at the clinic.

Sandeep Malvi, the additional commissioner of TMC who inaugurated the mobile clinic, stated, "The TMC has introduced the mobile clinic to ensure that citizens can access medical facilities in their locality. This mobile clinic is equipped with various advanced medical facilities."

Read Also
Thane: Investors Duped Of Over ₹41 Crore; Crime Branch Arrests Chairman Of Agri Firm
article-image
Thane: TMC Introduces Free Mobile Clinic for Residents

Thane: TMC Introduces Free Mobile Clinic for Residents |

Umesh Burari, the deputy commissioner of TMC's health department, mentioned, "The free mobile clinic will be available at various locations within the TMC jurisdiction every day from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. This initiative will greatly benefit citizens, especially those residing in slum areas."

Kasber Augustine, the founder of Thane Citizens Forum, expressed his support for the mobile clinic initiative by TMC and suggested that more mobile clinics should be introduced to serve a larger number of people within the TMC jurisdiction, particularly those from economically disadvantaged backgrounds.

Read Also
Thane: Ceiling Plaster Of Room Collapses In Khopat; 2 Teen Girls Injured
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Bombay HC Grants Interim Stay on IDBI Bank Show-cause Notice to Naresh Goyal

Bombay HC Grants Interim Stay on IDBI Bank Show-cause Notice to Naresh Goyal

Mumbai News: Narvekar CPA’s Executive Committee Member 

Mumbai News: Narvekar CPA’s Executive Committee Member 

Mumbai: HC Condemns Unconstitutional Effects Of Law & Rules; Says They Have To Go

Mumbai: HC Condemns Unconstitutional Effects Of Law & Rules; Says They Have To Go

Mumbai: CR Switches to Reusable Bags For Providing Bedsheets, Towels; Set To Save 1.5 Cr Annually

Mumbai: CR Switches to Reusable Bags For Providing Bedsheets, Towels; Set To Save 1.5 Cr Annually

Bombay High Court Directs Maharashtra Govt To Provide Clean Drinking Water For Inmates At Taloja...

Bombay High Court Directs Maharashtra Govt To Provide Clean Drinking Water For Inmates At Taloja...