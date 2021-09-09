Thane: TMC green-lights land transfer for Bullet train

The Shiv Sena-controlled Thane Municipal Corporation on Wednesday approved a proposal to hand over land for the Ahmedabad-Mumbai Bullet train project.

The TMC passed a resolution to this effect. It had rejected or stalled the proposal three times in the past.

The Sena-led Maharashtra government has been at loggerheads with the BJP-led Union government over the state's choice of a site in Kanjurmarg in Mumbai for the construction of a Metro car shed.

It was being speculated that the feud over the Metro car shed site was one of the reasons for the TMC's refusal to hand over 3,849 sq meters of land sought by the National High-Speed Rail Corporation for the Bullet train.

Of the 508.17 km of the project, 155.76 km is in Maharashtra, 384.04 km in Gujarat and 4.3 km in Dadra and Nagar Haveli. Out of the total Rs 1.10 lakh crore, funding of Rs 88,000 crore will be done by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

As per NHSRCL, overall 75 per cent of the total land required for the corridor has been acquired for the project, of which 30 per cent is in Maharashtra. At least 97 per cent of land acquisition has been done in Gujarat and 100 per cent in Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

NHSRCL recently invited tenders for design and construction of the track for the double high-speed railway line between Vadodara and Sabarmati depot in Gujarat and has started on-ground construction work in the state. Civil work contracts for the construction of five railway stations, Sabarmati terminal, construction of 28 steel bridges crossing over railway lines, rivers, highways and road structures have been awarded. In Maharashtra, bids for constructing the underground railway station at BKC were called, for which the last date of submission is December 2021.

