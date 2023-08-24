Thane: TMC Grants Waiver of Mandap Rent to Public Ganeshotsav Mandal

TMC Grants Waiver of Mandap Rent to Public Ganeshotsav Mandal | representative pic

Thane: The public Ganeshotsav Mandal within the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) jurisdiction has been granted a waiver of the mandap rent. Shiv Sena's Thane District Chief, Naresh Mhaske, appealed to TMC Commissioner Abhijit Bangar to waive the mandap rent. Responding positively to this request, the TMC Chief agreed to grant the exemption.

Mhaske expressed his gratitude to the TMC for this decision.

He stated, "For several years, various public organizations have been active within the municipal area. Through these organizations, along with Ganeshotsav, numerous philanthropic activities have been consistently carried out, benefiting the underprivileged citizens. They also actively participate in various municipal initiatives. However, due to various challenges faced over the past two years, the financial condition of this organization has weakened. A request was made to the TMC Chief to waive the mandap rent to provide some relief. In response, Commissioner Bangar has taken a positive step by waiving the rent for the Ganesh Mandal. This has indeed brought relief to these public organizations."