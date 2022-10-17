Thane: TMC examines over 6 lakh during leprosy survey campaign, finds 15 affected 

Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) | File Image

Thane: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) conducted a special leprosy screening campaign under the jurisdiction of Thane civic body area from September 13-17 and September 26 to October 7, and found 15 affected by the diseases out of 6,98,710 samples. The information was provided by TMC chief Abhijit Bangar.

Abhijit Bangar has instructed TMC officials to start the necessary treatment immediately for the total number of leprosy affected patients found in this survey.

Additional Commissioner of TMC, Sandeep Malvi informed that a total of 332 teams of experts, including one man and a woman, examined the citizens. Through these teams, 624 members visited a total of 12973 houses for 17 days, and a total of 698710 citizens were medically examined.

Malvi said, "Each team had a target of visiting 25 houses daily. In this survey, 3,389 suspected patients were identified, out of which 3117 patients were examined, and 15 were diagnosed with leprosy."

Health officer of TMC Dr Yogesh Sharma added, "Out of 15 patients that were diagnosed with leprosy, five were infected with Paucibacillary (low amount) and the remaining ten patients were infected with Multibacillary (high amount)."

TMC commissioner instructs to start the treatment immediately

The Thane civic body chief has ordered that the rest of the citizens should also be examined immediately. He also instructed to provide six year precautionery course for to less affected patients. It is critical for patients with advanced disease to receive regular treatment for a full year.

Bangar also appealed that the health department of the municipal corporation should make a complete plan and administer the necessary medication and take special care to ensure that no harm has been done to any patients.

"The spread of leprosy can be definitely overcome and prevented if the patients take regular treatment," informed Bangar.