Thane: TMC cracks down on establishments using banned plastic, thermocol | FPJ photo

Thane: On Friday, June 17, the Thane civic body took stern action against vendors selling non-perishable items like plastic and thermocol and recovered around 114 kg of banned plastics. The plastics have since been seized and a fine of Rs 48,500 has also been collected.

Earlier in the first week of June, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) commissioner Dr Vipin Sharma issued an order regarding the ban on plastics in the city and he also said that strict action will be initiated against those who use banned plastics.

Under the Maharashtra Non-Degradable Waste (Control) Act 2006, the Government of Maharashtra has banned non-degradable items (production, use, sale, transportation, handling and storage) made from plastics and thermocol etc.

Sanjay Herwade, additional commissioner, TMC said, "The action was taken under the plastic ban campaign where nine ward committees in the municipal area raided various places in the working area and took punitive action against the establishments using plastic and thermocol. The team seized some around 114 kg of plastics and collected a fine of Rs 48,500 from the violaters. We have also appealed everyone to not to use to banned plastics or strict action will be initiated in future too."

The action was initiated by the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) additional commissioner Sanjay Herwade, deputy commissioner Manish Joshi and Health Officer Dr. Balaji Haldekar and sanitation inspector and staff from nine ward committees of TMC.