Thane: TMC recovers Rs 2.95 cr tax dues in 15 days

Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) | File Image

Thane: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has collected Rs2.95 crore in a fortnightly campaign undertaken against water tax defaulters. Cracking down on the errants, the civic body stopped water supply to 1,048 properties, confiscated motor pumps of 128 people, and issued notices to 630 others. It also blocked access to 29 pump rooms during the drive carried out between Oct 18 to Nov 2.

TMC Water Supply Department Suburban Engineer Vinod Pawar said, “In just 15 days, the outstanding amount of Rs2.95 crore has been recovered.” The success becomes more astounding as the civic body has collected Rs51 crore water tax in the past seven months, starting from April. The revenue is 34% more as compared to the last fiscal.

The highest tax collection of Rs8.77 crore was from the Majiwada-Manpada ward while the lowest revenue was generated from Wagle Estate, with Rs2.77 crore.

The recovery drive will continue further.