Thane: TMC collects property tax worth Rs 241.97 cr amid lockdown

"Between April to June, only Rs 53 lakhs were recovered from the property tax department of TMC. However, since July the collection amount saw an immense increase in the collection of property tax," said TMC official.

The tax collection has increased in spite of the demand for cancellation of tax amid lockdown in Thane through posters and banners by the opposition parties.

"In July total Rs 35.83 crore were recovered, while in August total Rs 97.69 crore and in September Rs 107.92 crore. The property tax department has so far collected Rs 241.97 crore out of the total target Rs 690 crore for this year," added official.