Thane: TMC Chief Orders Removal of Barricades on Roads | File pic

Thane: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) Commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, has ordered the removal of all barricades, except those in the metro construction area, to make the roads suitable for traffic. On Monday, a review meeting was held to discuss the condition of potholes and roadworks in the city, with TMC city engineer Prakash Sonagra, suburban engineer Ramdas Shinde, Vikas Dhole, the executive engineer of TMC, and officials from the Metro, Public Works Department (PWD), and Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation also in attendance. During the meeting, Bangar informed all agencies that potholes on the road will not be tolerated.

Engineers to personally verify the roads after repairs

The civic chief has instructed the executive engineers of TMC to personally verify the roads after repairs, and suggested that officials of other agencies should also conduct a strict survey in their respective road limits. Furthermore, officials from Metro, PWD, and MSRDC have been directed to use the latest technology, mastic, for asphalting and to fill potholes on the road within 12 hours. Mastic is more economical than cold mix and good results have been observed where it has been used for road repair, informed Bangar.

“All the systems should be aware that we are responsible to the citizens for every pothole on the road. Road repairs should be done before people suffer. The citizens should believe that all systems are alert and immediate action is being taken," the civic chief added.