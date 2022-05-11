Thane: TMC Chief Dr. Vipin Sharma inspects drainage cleaning work in city prior to Monsoon

Ahead of the monsoon the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has initiated the work of drainage cleaning in the city from April. TMC Commissioner Dr.Vipin Sharma on Wednesday, May 11 inspected the drainage cleaning work in various parts of the city. He started the inspection at around 8:30 am in the morning and instructed the officials to make sure that no water would accumulate anywhere during the monsoon season. He also directed the solid waste department to complete the remaining drainage works in time.

The inspection started in the morning from Late Mahadev Patil Chowk, Pachpakhadi and accompanying TMC Commissioner Dr.Vipin Sharma were former mayor Naresh Ganpat Mhaske, former corporator Vikas Repale, Deepak Vetkar, Eknath Bhoir, Ruchita More, Deepa Gawand, Minal Sankhya, Suvarna Kamble, Tree Authority Committee Member Namrata Bhosale, Additional Commissioner Sandeep Malvi, Additional Commissioner Sanjay Herwade, municipal engineer Prashant Songra, deputy commissioner Manish Joshi, Dinesh Tayde, Shankar Patole , additional municipal engineer Arjun Ahire, medical officer Dr. Balaji Haldekar, all Assistant commissioners, executive engineers, deputy engineers and other municipal officers were present.

In the city, in the first or second week of the month of May, the work of drainage cleaning is undertaken. However, this year, in the third week of April, cleaning of the drainage system has started. Large scale manpower, JCB and Poklen machines are being used to remove silt from the drainage.

Drainage cleaning work at Pachpakhadi, Runwal Service Road, Gyansadhana College, Dharmaveer Nagar, Supermax Company, Bradma Company and Wagle Bus Depot were instructed. Sharma instructed the concerned officials to increase the depth of all the drainage and also construct the fallen walls on the side of the drainage. He also directed the authorities to install submersible pumps at Chikhalwadi in June, a place where water is always stored in torrential rains, and to take other necessary measures.

During the inspection the TMC chief also instructed the officials to immediately complete the work of the culvert at Padwalnagar and also to remove the unauthorized cables at this place immediately.

