Thane: TMC chief appeals to residents to strictly follow COVID-19 protocols | AFP

Thane: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) commissioner Dr Vipin Sharma has appealed to all the Thanekars to strictly follow all the Covid-19 protocols keeping in mind the increasing Covid-19 cases in the city and also the looming fear of the fourth wave.

On Monday, June 6, 2022, TMC chief Dr Vipin Sharma called a meeting of all the deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners and asked all the officers and employees to be vigilant.

During the meeting, Sharma said, "Increase the number of RTPR tests, start corona test centres at railway stations, bus stands and crowded places."

The Thane civic head instructed all the officials to take proper precautions regarding parking, medicine storage, cleaning and vaccination at Covid-19 Hospital at Parking Plaza and Voltas.

The number of corona patients in the TMC area has been increasing for the last few days and around one hundred patients are being found in the city every day.

The instructions were also given that the door-to-door campaign on vaccination in the city is underway and should be carried out more effectively.

All the assistant commissioners were instructed to use a mask to combat corona and to implement it in all office establishments. Similarly, public toilets in the city should be cleaned four to five times a day. The instructions were also given that if anyone from society living on the particular floors was found to be Covid-19 positive then whole floors will need to undergo an RT-PCR test.

Sandeep Malvi, Additional Commissioner of TMC directed the officials to create awareness among the citizens about the fourth wave of Covid-19 through loudspeakers in the markets and crowded places.

Vipin Sharma said, "Considering that the fourth wave of coronavirus is around the corner, citizens need to wear masks in crowded places, follow social distance rules and wash their hands frequently. Vaccination is the only way to overcome Covid-19, and citizens who have not yet been vaccinated or given a booster dose should be vaccinated immediately. The campaign 'Har Ghar Dastak' is being carried out by TMC and the Thanekars should take benefit of it."