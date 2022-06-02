Thane: TMC begins second phase of door-to-door COVID-19 vaccination drive | PTI

Thane: In the wake up of the increasing COVID-19 cases in the last few days in Thane, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has now initiated the second phase of "Har Ghar Dastak" campaign on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.

Earlier when the "Har Ghar Dastak" campaign was launched in September 2021, the citizens from Thane responded very positively. The TMC started the campaign a few months back to vaccinate the citizens who refuse to get vaccinated against corona. Now the civic body initiated the second phase of this initiative.

A team from 30 health centres will be going door to door for vaccinating the citizens.

The TMC health department officials on the condition of anonymity informed, "So far, three waves of Corona have come and gone and a fourth wave is expected. TMC is taking precautions so that the incidence of corona does not increase. The second leg of "Har Ghar Dastak" campaign is also being implemented as a part of the same."

Officials further added, "In "Har Ghar Dastak" initiative corona vaccination was reviewed by visiting 5 lakh 70 thousand households. Also, 21 thousand 594 citizens were vaccinated against corona."

Sandeep Malvi, Additional Commissioner, TMC said, "Considering the possible danger of the fourth wave, the Thane civic body has started the 2nd phase of the "Har Ghar Dastak" campaign as per the instructions of the state government. In this initiative which will continue till June 30, 2022, teams from 30 health centres will go door to door to vaccinate. The first, second and incremental dose will be given to the beneficiaries."