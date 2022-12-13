e-Paper Get App
Thane: TMC announces 36-hour water cut on December 14 and 15

The TMC through a release has appealed the citizens to stock up water in advance

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, December 13, 2022, 10:23 AM IST
Representative Image
Thane: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on Monday, December 12 issued a release and has announced a 36-hour water cut for Thanekars on Wednesday, December 14.

The TMC officials has appealed to the citizens to stock up water in advance.

The statement issued by TMC says that on Wednesday some parts of Thane will face a 36-hour water cut from 9am on Wednesday (December 14) to Thursday (December 15) 9pm for daily maintenance repair work under the scheme of STEM Authority. As a result, water supply to Thane Municipal Corporation from STEM will be stopped.

Sandeep Malvi, Additional Commissioner, TMC said, "On Wednesday, the water supply will be shut from 9am-9pm in Ghodbunder Road, Majiwada-Manpada, Brahamand, Vijayanagari, Patlipada, Saket and the water supply will be shut for 12 hours in Gandhinagar, Surkurpada, Unnati, Siddhanchal, Samtanagar, Siddheshwar, Dosti, Akriti, Johnson, Eternity areas from Wednesday night till Thursday, 9am.

Also, on Thursday from 9am to 9pm, the water supply will be shut for 12 hours in Indiranagar, Lokmanyanagar, Srinagar, Ramnagar, Mumbra and some parts of Kalwa, Kharegaon, Rustamji, Saket, Jail and Ritupark.

Malvi further added, " The water supply will be at low pressure for the next one or two days due to the shutdown so we appeal the citizens to store water in advance and properly co-operate with the TMC."

article-image

