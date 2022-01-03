e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 11:14 PM IST

Thane: TMC and district collectorate begin vaccination of 15-18 age group

During the long-day drive, the Municipal Corporation vaccinated 3,485 children from the age group 15 to 18 years.
Staff Reporter
Amid the rising cases of Covid-19 in the state, the Thane Municipal Corporation and the Thane district collectorate had started vaccination for 15 to 18 years children. The TMC has set up 16 centres across the city limits to inoculate the children. Whereas, the Thane district collector office has set up 12 centres across the five talukas in the districts.

During the long-day drive, the TMC vaccinated 3,485 children from the age group 15 to 18 years. While the Thane district collector office vaccinated around 3,164 students across the rural areas in the district on Monday.

The vaccination centre in Thane was inaugurated by cabinet minister Eknath Shinde. As per the instruction from the Maharashtra health department, the vaccination for children was started following the rules and regulations, Shinde said.

The different centres in Thane that started on Monday include Joshi Bedekar College, Dnyansadhana college, Parabwadi, Anandnagar vaccination centre, R.J. Thakur college in Lokmanya Nagar among others.

"We have arranged around 6,000 doses for vaccinating children. We had coordinated with the school and college to give the eligible students who can take the vaccination. An Aadhar card or school identity card ID is mandatory for the vaccination," said Dr Prasad Patil, medical officer, TMC.

The vaccination centres for children were started under the guidance of Thane collector, Rajesh Narvekar. He said the centres will be open from 9 am to 5 pm and the registration facilities are made available at the centres.

Published on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 11:14 PM IST
