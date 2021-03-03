Thane: Ticket Checker saves passenger’s life at Kalyan station

A ticket checker (TC) saved a passenger who fell on the platform, while attempting to board a running train at Kalyan railway station on Wednesday.

Shashikant Dixit, a TC whose presence of mind saved the passenger's life who was about the fall from the foot board, after boarding the running train from platform no. 4, at the Kalyan railway station.

"The incident took place during morning hours, when a passenger was trying to catch running train (CSMT-Lucknow 02534) at Kalyan station platform 4. He lost his balance and about to fall from a moving train," said railway official from Kalyan.

"The incident was clearly captured in the CCTv footage, which disclosed how Dixit noticed the passenger and pushed him inside coach, saving his life," added official.