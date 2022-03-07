Thane: Thunderstorm with lightning, light to moderate rain with gusty winds likely to occur at isolated places

As per the Nowcast warning at 1600Hrs (4 pm), thunderstorm with lightning, light to moderate spells of rain with gusty winds is very likely to occur at isolated places in districts of Thane and Nandurbar during next 3-4 hours.

-IMD MUMBAI

Ghat areas too pic.twitter.com/g7UcWXERHc — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) March 7, 2022

Published on: Monday, March 07, 2022, 06:15 PM IST