e-Paper Get App
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Monday, March 07, 2022, 06:15 PM IST

Thane: Thunderstorm with lightning, light to moderate rain with gusty winds likely to occur at isolated places

FPJ Web Desk
Thane: Thunderstorm with lightning, light to moderate rain with gusty winds likely to occur at isolated places |

Thane: Thunderstorm with lightning, light to moderate rain with gusty winds likely to occur at isolated places |

Advertisement

As per the Nowcast warning at 1600Hrs (4 pm), thunderstorm with lightning, light to moderate spells of rain with gusty winds is very likely to occur at isolated places in districts of Thane and Nandurbar during next 3-4 hours.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Monday, March 07, 2022, 06:15 PM IST
Advertisement