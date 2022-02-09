Thane: Three robbers threaten siblings with knife in train, steal their mobile phone; arrested

The Government Railway police of Kalyan have arrested three people for threatening a sibling with knife and robbing their mobile phone and bag. The police are in search of the fourth accused who is absconding.

The police said on Monday night at 9 pm that the siblings boarded a CST bound local train from Ambivli railway station. Seeing the train empty the four accused went nearby to them. "One of them took off a knife and started threatening passengers and took over the mobile phone and bag. As soon as the train reached at Shahad railway station the four got down. The siblings raise voice to alert the commuters who manages to caught one of them. While the three ran away," said a police officer.

The passengers caught Sanju alias Sonu Mastan Raut 23, who was later handed over to the GRP. On further arrested John Manvel 19 a resident of Igatpuri and Gulam Shaikh 23 a resident of Taloja.

Pandari Kande, Police inspector, Kalyan GRP confirm about the arrest and said they are in search of the fouth accused.

The police during investigation found about the accused having criminal records.

However, commuters raised a concern over traveling in train late night after such incident.

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 07:00 AM IST