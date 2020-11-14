Thane: Three parked bikes gutted in fire in Kopri area

Thane: Three parked bikes near a housing society were gutted in fire on Saturday in Kopri area of Thane.

"The bikes were parked near Sai baba Mandir, Sadguru apartment in Kopri area in Thane. The fire led to heavy damage of the vehicles," said a fire official from Thane.

The incident took place during wee hours on Saturday. The exact reason behind the fire is not yet disclosed, however, the locals suspect it to be an act of miscreants.

"The fire was doused immediately by the fire brigade team, following the alert call. No injury or casualty was reported in this incident," added the official.