Thane: Three bookies arrested for betting on T20 final match | Representative pic

Mumbai: The Crime Branch has arrested three bookies for allegedly placing bets on the final match of the T20 World Cup between England and Pakistan. All three of them were presented before the court which sent them into police custody. Acting on a tip-off, the Anti-Extortion Cell raided the room on the second floor of a hotel located at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road in Dadar. Cash and several mobile phones were seized from the spot.