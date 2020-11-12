Thane: Three booked for forging wage bills of MSEDCL security guards

Thane: A case has been registered against three persons for allegedly forging wage bills of security guards posted at offices of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) at three divisions of Thane, police said on Thursday.

Based on a complaint lodged by a senior MSEDCL official, an offence of cheating and forgery has been registered against Sambaji Mahadev Wankhede, Makarand Uttam Jamadar and Sandeep Suresh Ambre, said senior inspector Vijay Shinde of Shrinagar police station.

According to the police, the accused, who are employees of the Security Guards board for Mumbai and Thane, had forged wage bills from January 2016 to December 2016, and siphoned off over Rs 49 lakh in the period.

The accused would introduce ghost guards in bills, falsify record of overtimes, increase bill amount and even threaten officials to get bills sanctioned, he said.

They would then extract the excess amount from bank accounts of security guards, the official said. No arrests have been made in this regard and further probe is underway, he added.