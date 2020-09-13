Thane: Three arrested for stealing bikes; cops seize ten Royal Enfields

Thane: The Thane police have arrested the team of vehicles lifters on Friday.

Total ten Royal Enfield bikes were seized from the accused. The accused were planning to sale these bikes worth Rs.14.65 lakh.

The Kopri police of Thane have arrested a total of three accused who have stolen these bikes from various areas of Thane, Kalyan and Navi Mumbai.

The accused are the residents of Kalyan, Mulund and Thane. They were nabbed in a trap laid by the police at Thane station area, on Friday late night.