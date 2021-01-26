Thane: Theft case accused escapes from police station lock-up

A 30-year-old man, who was arrested for allegedly committing theft at a temple, escaped from the lock-up of Naya Nagar police station by removing the grill of the toilet window in Thane district of Maharashtra, an official said.



The incident occurred in early hours of Monday, following which three teams have been fanned out to trace the accused, Sameer Shaikh, he said.



Shaikh was arrested for allegedly committing theft at a temple and booked under sections 457 (Lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night in order to commit an offence punishable with imprisonment) and 380 (theft in a dwelling house etc) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) by Naya Nagar police.