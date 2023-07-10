Thane Teacher Booked for Securing Job on Fake Documents | representative pic

Thane: A teacher at Jagruti Mandal run government-aided Nalanda Primary School in Kalyan East, was booked for securing a job on forged documents 28 years ago.

The Kolsewadi police station on the order of the Kalyan court on Saturday registered a case against Shobha Khairnar, 58, and two other staff members – headmistress Charushila Dayaram Chaudhary, 62, and clerk Balram Meshram, 55 – who helped her to get the job.

Formal president of school filed complaint

Lalit Humane, the former president of the school, had filed a claim in the Welfare Court. Humane and other members doubted Khairnar's ability to teach and Meshram and Chaudhary did not provide the service booklet to the president. The school certificates and mark sheets given by the Khairnar which were filed at the time of appointment turned out fake and she was dismissed from the service last year. It was also alleged that both Chaudhary and Meshram helped Khairnar despite knowing that her documents were fake.