Mumbai

Updated on: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 04:32 PM IST

Thane: Tax consultancy firm employee booked for misappropriation of funds worth over Rs 76 lakh

PTI
Representative Image | Pixabay

Police have registered a case against a 42-year-old woman administrative officer of a tax consultancy firm here in Maharashtra for alleged misappropriation of funds to the tune of Rs 76.48 lakh, an official said on Tuesday.

As per a complaint filed by the company's directors, the accused made their clients pay for the services, but she allegedly did not deposit the money into the firm's account and siphoned it off without their knowledge, an official from Kolsewadi police station in Kalyan said.

The accused also allegedly fabricated the firm's accounts documents and misappropriated the money received by it, he said.

The alleged offence took place over the past four years and came to light in the reconciliation and audit of the firm, the police said.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered against the accused under relevant sections for cheating on Sunday, the official said, adding that no arrest was made so far.

Published on: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 04:32 PM IST
