Thane: Tailor's Label And Docs' Prescription Helps Kalwa Police Identify Dead Body

An unidentified man, aged 30, was found dead in Parsik Nagar, Kalwa, on November 10. The Kalwa police received information about a dead body found hanging from a tree in the area. Following this, an Accidental Death Report was lodged at Kalwa Police Station.

Upon reaching the spot, the police discovered the decomposed body, which was unrecognizable and lacked any identification proof in the pockets. The body was taken to a nearby hospital, where a post-mortem was conducted. Senior police officials noted that identifying the deceased was particularly challenging.

A police team was formed to determine his identity. During the investigation, they found the name of a tailor printed on the deceased's shirt and a doctor's prescription in his pockets. The team visited the tailor and the doctor’s clinic for inquiries. Meanwhile, the deceased's photographs were published in police gazettes.

The investigation revealed that the man had identified himself as Balgovind Yadav when he visited the doctor’s clinic earlier to inquire about his missing brother, Balaji Yadav. The clinic's compounder had taken Balgovind’s contact number and later shared it with the Kalwa police station. The police called Balgovind, showed him the shoes and clothes of the deceased, and he confirmed the identity of his brother.

A missing complaint for Balaji Yadav had earlier been lodged at Shil-Daighar police station. Preliminary investigations revealed that the deceased was suffering from an illness, which likely led him to commit suicide.

Senior Police Inspector Ashok Utekar from Kalwa Police Station stated, "The dead body was found hanging from a tree in an isolated area. Due to decomposition, the body’s head and torso separated into two parts. We have sent the body for a post-mortem. Initially, we had no clues to identify him, but using the doctor’s prescription and the tailor’s name on his shirt, we were able to trace his family."