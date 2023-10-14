 Thane: Stolen, Missing Items Worth ₹1.41 Cr Recovered & Returned To Owners By Police
The items were returned during a function held on Friday

PTIUpdated: Saturday, October 14, 2023, 04:37 PM IST
article-image
Thane: Police in Ulhasnagar town of Maharashtra's Thane district recovered various stolen and missing items, including gold ornaments and vehicles, and returned them to their rightful owners, officials said on Saturday. 

This property, collectively worth Rs 1.41 crore, was returned during a function held on Friday, a statement released by the Ulhasnagar police said. 

The items had been stolen or had gone missing in 2022 and 2023, they said. 

Gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 44,58,625, cash worth Rs 6,16,620, fifty-four vehicles, including cars and two-wheelers, worth Rs 40,37,000, were returned to their owners. A total of 323 stolen mobiles worth Rs 42,03,049 were also returned, the police said.

The rest of the items were worth Rs 8,82,050, they said. 

The areas from where these items had been stolen included Hill Line, Vitthalwadi, Ambarnath and Shivainagar, they added. 

Read Also
Thane: Report On Illegal Construction Vanishes From Thane Municipal Corporation Headquarters
article-image

