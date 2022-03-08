Thane: Steel firm secretary booked for cheating owner of Rs 4.60 lakhs

An authorised secretary of a steel firm in Diva was booked for cheating the firm owner for Rs 4.60 lakhs. The police said the accused secretary had transferred the amount on his personal bank account for his personal benefits and cheated the firm.

The police said the complainant has been identified as Naval Kishore Mishra (38), owner of Rapid steel India based in Diva.

Mishra in his statement to police said he had kept an authorized secretary Vinay Kumar Mishra (30), to look after the work of the steel firm. "Naval the owner claims the secretary in-between February 2021 to February 27, 2022, had transferred Rs 4.60 lakhs to his personal account. Without taking any permission he had transferred the amount and had cheated and done criminal breach of trust of the owner," said a police officer.

The police said after the owner Mishra found out about the lapses in the bank account, he questioned the secretary to find foul play and cheating. Accordingly, a written complaint was filed by the owner to the Mumbra police.

After scrutinizing the facts and details, a case has been registered at Mumbra police station under sections 403, 406 and 420 of the Indian penal code. "We have registered a case and have started the investigation," said a police officer from Mumbra police station.

Published on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 08:08 PM IST