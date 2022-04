A 31-year-old sports coach has been arrested in Dombivali for allegedly raping his student, the police said on Monday.

A Manpada police station official said the coach and the victim were friends since 2014 and he raped her several times after promising to marry her. He later threatened to circulate objectionable photographs on social media, the official said.

Published on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 08:24 AM IST