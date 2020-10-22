Thane: Speeding vehicle kills woman in Bhiwandi; driver booked

Thane: A 40-year-old woman died in Bhiwandi after being hit by speeding vehicle on Wednesday. An unknown driver has been booked by Bhiwandi police and further investigation is on.
"Mamta Balkrishna Janathe, 40, was plying on her two-wheeler, from Bhiwandi road. The accident took place at Chamunda compound, near Kasheli toll plaza in Bhiwandi when a speeding vehicle hit Janathe vehicle. The deceased fell on the road and suffered major head injuries," said police official from Bhiwandi.
"The unknown accused fled away from the spot. The locals around informed the police and shifted the deceased to a nearby hospital. However, she was declared death on arrival due to serious injuries," added official.
The accused has been booked under Sections 304 (A), 279, and 184,134 of Motor Vehicle Act, at Narpoli police station of Bhiwandi. Further investigation in this matter is going on by the police.