Thane: Speeding vehicle kills woman in Bhiwandi; driver booked

Thane: A 40-year-old woman died in Bhiwandi after being hit by speeding vehicle on Wednesday. An unknown driver has been booked by Bhiwandi police and further investigation is on.

"Mamta Balkrishna Janathe, 40, was plying on her two-wheeler, from Bhiwandi road. The accident took place at Chamunda compound, near Kasheli toll plaza in Bhiwandi when a speeding vehicle hit Janathe vehicle. The deceased fell on the road and suffered major head injuries," said police official from Bhiwandi.