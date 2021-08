To encourage more and more women come forward for vaccination drive, civil hospital officials and Thane Zilla Parishad had organised a special vaccination drive on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. The Thane Civil Hospital started its special vaccination drive on Sunday from 11am till 4 pm. Around 550 women, all above the age of 18 were inoculated. Meanwhile, Zilla Parishad, Thane, will organise the special drive for women on Monday.

Published on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 12:42 AM IST