Thane: Special casual leave on January 30 for teachers to exercise right to vote

Thane: The Teacher Constituency Konkan division election will be held on January 30, 2023 in Thane district and the reason deputy commissioner of education Angha Kadam has informed that a special casual leave has been granted on the day so that teachers and non-teaching staff can excercise their right to vote for the election and for the same circular has been published.

Deputy commissioner of education spoke on the casual leave granted on voting day

Anagha Kadam said, "Special casual leave has been granted to only the working teacher electors who are named in the electoral roll (registered to vote) in schools in the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) are to exercise their right to vote on the election day as announced by the Election Department. As it is a school working day on the said day, instructions have been issued for the principal, senior teachers to plan the school class regarding the said implementation so that no complaint of any kind comes from the students and parents."

