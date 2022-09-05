Thane: Society kids donate cricket kits to 100 slum children

e-Paper Get App
Abhitash SinghUpdated: Monday, September 05, 2022, 08:53 AM IST
Children from slums as well as other sports-loving kids want a playground at Majiwada, near Little Flower High School | File

Thane: Children from Lakshmi Narayan Housing Society, in Thane, on Sunday donated cricket and badminton kits to more than 100 kids from the slums of Janka Devi Nagar and Bhim Nagar, near Little Flower High School.

Kasber Augustine, president of Thane Citizen’s Forum (TCF), who planned the initiative, said slum children are deprived of play because of their economic status and lack of proper playgrounds.

“We tried our best to fulfill their wish. There is always a joy in giving to those who are not so fortunate,” he said.

Children from slums as well as other sports-loving kids want a playground at Majiwada, near Little Flower High School, Augustine said.

“It should be leveled, grass should be removed and a compound wall should be built on a priority basis. Thane Municipal Corporation Commissioner Dr Vipin Sharma had promised to build a wall and to clean it up, play but still nothing has been done. It seems that the Thane civic body wants to take away the right of the children to play on the ground,” he said.

