Thane: Snacks godown, 12 cargo vehicles gutted in major fire

A godown of a prominent snacks manufacturer in Thane city of Maharashtra was completely destroyed along with 12 cargo vehicles in a major fire that broke out in the wee hours of Friday, an official said.

There was no report of any casualty due to the fire, he said.

"The fire broke out around 2.20 am at the godown of a leading snacks manufacturer in Manpada. The godown was reduced to ashes due to the blaze, which also completely destroyed 12 cargo vehicles loaded with goods," Santosh Kadam, chief of the Thane civic body's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC), said.

A few fire engines were rushed to the spot and the blaze was doused, he said.

"The cooling operation will continue for the next few hours," Kadam said, adding that the cause of the fire is being ascertained.