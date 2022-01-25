e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Djokovic could play in France under latest vaccine rulesStock Market Update: Sensex slumps over 1000 points amid global sell-off India reports 2,55,874 new COVID-19 cases, 614 deaths in last 24 hours
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 04:12 PM IST

Thane: Six, including two women, arrested for stealing motorcycles, snatching gold chains

PTI
Representative Image | PTI

Representative Image | PTI

Advertisement

With the arrest of six criminals, including two women, the Thane Police on Tuesday claimed to have solved 24 cases of motorcycle theft and chain snatching in the region, an official said.

Police recovered gold jewellery, two mobile phone handsets, and nine motorcycles, collectively worth Rs 15.38 lakh, from the accused.

The cases of theft and chain snatching were reported from Kalyan and neighbouring areas.

The six persons had previous cases registered against them.

ALSO READ

Pune: Man pushes wife into building’s lift duct from fourth floor; arrested Pune: Man pushes wife into building’s lift duct from fourth floor; arrested

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 04:12 PM IST
Advertisement