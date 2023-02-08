Thane: Six held for attacking two men with choppers, wooden rods at Nahur

Representative Pic

The Kanjurmarg police have arrested six people for allegedly attacking two men with choppers and wooden rods after a fight broke out between them on Tuesday afternoon outside Nahur railway station.

The complainant Naresh Khandare, 32, was on his way to a shop to collect some money for his employer. He was standing near a tea stall near the railway station along with a friend when the group of six men showed up and began arguing with him.

As the matter escalated, the group attacked Khandare and his friend, leaving the latter brutally injured. The group then started threatening onlookers and even vandalised some shops nearby.

Victims taken to hospital, accused to police station

When the police reached the spot, Khandare and his friend had both collapsed. They were rushed to the hospital while the six men were taken to the police station. It is suspected that the two groups had some business rivalry which led to the fight.

Of the six suspects, Shahjad aka Sajju Malik, 35, Chand Abdul Khan, 38, Satish Vitkar, 37, Sachin aka Pappu Bhoir, 34 and Tasvar Anwar Quereshi, 28 are residents of Nahur and Kanjurmarg, while Shahbaz Nazir Shaikh, 30, is from Ambernath.

A case has been registered against them under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 143 (member of an unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting armed with deadly weapons), and other relevant of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act.

