Thane: Silver items worth over over Rs 1.25 crore stolen from godown

PTI | Updated on: Saturday, April 23, 2022, 12:33 PM IST

Thane: Silver items valued at more than Rs 1.25 crore were stolen from a godown in Bhiwandi tehsil of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred during the intervening night of Thursday and Friday in Pagaon village, they said.

"Thieves entered the godown and stole silver items worth over Rs 1.25 crore. Following a complaint, a dog squad was pressed into service, but we have not got any leads so far," an official said.

An offence was registered at Bhiwandi taluka police station, but no arrest has been made in this connection.

Published on: Saturday, April 23, 2022, 12:33 PM IST