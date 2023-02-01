Thane Shocker! Teacher thrashes 5-year-old, child suffered injuries; teacher booked

Representative Image |

Thane: The police have registered a case against a 40-year-old school teacher for allegedly hitting a five-year-old boy with a stick and slapping him in Thane, an official said on Tuesday.

The child suffered injuries in the incident which took place on Monday at a private school in Kalyan area, the official from Mahatma Phule Chowk police station said.

A probe is underway to ascertain what provoked the teacher to thrash the child, he said.

After the boy informed his parents about the incident, they complained to the police, following which a case was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, the official said.

No arrest has been made so far in this connection, the police said.

