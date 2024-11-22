Thane Shocker: Man Accidentally Kills 3-Year-Old Niece, Dumps Partially Burnt Body In Ulhasnagar; Arrested

Representative Image |

Thane: A tragic case in Ulhasnagar took a dramatic turn with the arrest of a man accused of killing his 3-year-old niece and attempting to dispose of her body. The incident, which took place in Thane's Premnagar Tekdi area, sparked widespread outrage and demands for swift justice from local residents.

The child’s mother, who lives near Premnagar Tekdi with her three daughters, reported her youngest missing on November 18 while visiting a doctor. Following her complaint, the Hill Line Police registered a kidnapping case.

Body Found Near Premnagar Tekdi

Three days later, on November 21, the partially burnt body of a young girl was discovered in bushes near the Tekdi area. Senior police officials, including Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sachin Gore and Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Shailesh Kale, immediately visited the scene, as reported by Maharashtra Times. The body was sent for a forensic examination and investigations began to determine the identity and cause of death.

Victim's Uncle Arrested, Reveals Shocking Details

On Thursday, police arrested a man in his 30s, who turned out to be the victim’s uncle. During interrogation, he confessed to the crime but claimed the killing was unintentional. According to his statement, he was playing with the child when he jokingly slapped her. She fell and hit her head on a kitchen slab, leading to her death. Panicked, he attempted to destroy evidence by burning the body before disposing of it in nearby bushes.

The shocking details of the case have left the community reeling. Large crowds gathered outside the Hill Line Police Station, demanding severe punishment for the accused. Women from the area, including the victim's mother, voiced their anger and insisted on justice for the child. The police have assured that a thorough investigation is underway.