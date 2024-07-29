 Thane Shocker: Garage Worker Dies By Suicide Over Online Betting Game Debt
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane Shocker: Garage Worker Dies By Suicide Over Online Betting Game Debt

Thane Shocker: Garage Worker Dies By Suicide Over Online Betting Game Debt

An accidental death report was lodged in this regard.

NK GuptaUpdated: Monday, July 29, 2024, 09:26 PM IST
article-image
Thane Shocker: Garage Worker Dies By Suicide Over Online Betting Game Debt | Representational photo

A 27-year-old man died by suicide in Khardi village, Shahapur taluka, Thane on July 25, due to debt from playing an online betting game. Chandan Amrutlal Bind, who worked in a garage, had consumed a liquid substance in a room.

Read Also
Thane: 27-Year-Old Man Injured After Ceiling Plaster Collapses In Kopri; Building Classified As...
article-image

Originally from Uttar Pradesh, Bind had been working in Shahapur for six months and married two years ago. He became addicted to an online game, hoping to become rich, and borrowed over Rs7 lakh from friends and relatives, which he lost in the game.

Read Also
Thane: Chadha Developers Denies Allegations, Affirms Commitment To Building 26,000 EWS Homes In...
article-image

Police said that during the investigation, they learned that Bind had informed his family about his debts before he took the extreme step. The family alerted their relatives who had given the money to Bind. He was taken to the hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival, said an official. An accidental death report was lodged in this regard.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Man Booked For Stabbing 2 Friends After Dispute Over Girl

Mumbai: Man Booked For Stabbing 2 Friends After Dispute Over Girl

Thane Shocker: Garage Worker Dies By Suicide Over Online Betting Game Debt

Thane Shocker: Garage Worker Dies By Suicide Over Online Betting Game Debt

Navi Mumbai: 3 Helmet-Clad Robbers With Gun Loot Jewellery Worth ₹11.80 Lakh From Kharghar Shop;...

Navi Mumbai: 3 Helmet-Clad Robbers With Gun Loot Jewellery Worth ₹11.80 Lakh From Kharghar Shop;...

Mumbai: High Court Asks BMC To Build Toilets Outside Bandra East Station

Mumbai: High Court Asks BMC To Build Toilets Outside Bandra East Station

Navi Mumbai Hit-And-Run Case: 2 Arrested After Amateur Driver Accidentally Accelerates, Killing Auto...

Navi Mumbai Hit-And-Run Case: 2 Arrested After Amateur Driver Accidentally Accelerates, Killing Auto...