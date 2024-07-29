Thane Shocker: Garage Worker Dies By Suicide Over Online Betting Game Debt | Representational photo

A 27-year-old man died by suicide in Khardi village, Shahapur taluka, Thane on July 25, due to debt from playing an online betting game. Chandan Amrutlal Bind, who worked in a garage, had consumed a liquid substance in a room.

Originally from Uttar Pradesh, Bind had been working in Shahapur for six months and married two years ago. He became addicted to an online game, hoping to become rich, and borrowed over Rs7 lakh from friends and relatives, which he lost in the game.

Police said that during the investigation, they learned that Bind had informed his family about his debts before he took the extreme step. The family alerted their relatives who had given the money to Bind. He was taken to the hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival, said an official. An accidental death report was lodged in this regard.